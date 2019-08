AN American Gray Brahman bull named ‘Mr Trump’ and valued at RM20,000 has received a lot of attention from visitors at the Kelantan Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day at Pantai Bisikan Bayu here.

The bull, weighing about one tonne, from the Cancun Park, Bukit Tuku in Pasir Mas, was imported from the United States via Thailand.

“The bull is the only one in the country,” said Cancun Park manager Nasrul Saat, 32, to Bernama when met during the five-day celebration that would end tomorrow.

More than 10,000 visitors turned up at the five-day event that saw other livestock up close and personal, including dozens of other cattle breeds, goats, rabbits, deer and buffalo.

Nasrul said the presence of the bull at the event was to give exposure to the public that they had the opportunity to breed it commercially.

“The food can be processed through readily available ingredients in villages, including rice straw and chunks produced from tapioca or cassava, which can be grown easily around the house,” he said.

However, those who are interested can contact the Kelantan Veterinary Services Department to obtain the breed, which is produced through artificial semination as the farm does not have the expertise.

He said with proper feeding and management practices, the bull could grow over one kilogramme a day after 90 days of breeding.

Visitor Hussin Samat, 53, said this was the first time he had seen such a large bull as he had only seen it previously on television. — Bernama