A POLICE officer has been living in a tent set up in the compound of his house to isolate himself and ensure his family members do not risk getting infected by Covid-19.

Police officers are among the frontline heroes who put their health on the line to ensure the safety of the nation, as they work during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

An online post made by a neighbour showing the police officer’s self-isolation methods has won the hearts of netizens.

According to the post, the officer would not go into his house even for meals or shower.

Instead, he would do everything outside so that his family would not be at risk of getting infected by the virus, as he is a person who is out and about.

The neighbour compared the sacrifice of the officer with the actions of people who refuse to comply with the MCO, urging people to stop being selfish.