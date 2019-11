A WOMAN in Singapore was brutally beaten up by her boyfriend and was only saved when the man’s father alerted the police. After the police broke down the door to get to her, they found her face bruised beyond recognition, as she had sustained multiple facial fractures.

Rachel Lim, 27, met the man known as Clarence Teo Shun Jie, 35, through a dating app called Coffee Meets Bagel back in February 2017. Clarence works as a stand-in doctor at clinics and when Rachel met him, she didn’t know he was an alcoholic and was diagnosed as with substance abuse disorder.

Red flags began appear when he punched her severely a month after they met due to his anger at her past relationships. The abusive doctor apologised and she forgave him. However, in the space of a few days, he poured a bottle of cold apple juice all over her and turned up the air conditioning in the car to make her shiver.

The horrific night took place on the night Aug 26, 2017, when they arrived at his Redhill flat in the wee hours of the morning after a night of drinking. He became enraged and turned aggressive when she expressed reluctance to have sexual intercourse with him.

When she tried to leave the room, he pursued her, forced her back into the room and locked the door. He proceeded to punch the victim’s face repeatedly and hit the victim’s head against the wall.

The victim said she screamed at the top of her lungs. This alerted the abuser’s father who immediately called the police around 4am. When the police arrived, they had to break down the door because it was a life-threatening situation.

Fortunately, Teo was arrested and Rachel underwent treatment in Singapore General Hospital for 21 days before she fully recovered from the injuries.

According to reports, Teo claimed not to remember much from that night. If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he faces a possible 10-year jail sentence and fine or caning.