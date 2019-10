RECENTLY, a couple who were caught trying to get it on in Butterworth caused more problems than it was worth.

The 19-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend were caught getting intimate in the car by the police. They could have gotten away with a light punishment but when the policeman came knocking, the man freaked out and sped off.

Obviously, this made the policemen suspicious and they began to give chase. The chase led them towards the Bagan Ajam Toll Plaza where they witnessed the runaway car lose control.

The car carrying the couple slammed into a toll-booth railing and hit a motorcyclist before landing in a water-filled drain.

Luckily for them, the policemen chasing them were on-site almost immediately to help them. The couple emerged uninjured but the motorcyclist they hit suffered a broken foot and was sent to Hospital Seberang Jaya.

The couple were reportedly students from Giat MARA College and tested negative for drugs and substance abuse. According to Harian Metro, the case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.