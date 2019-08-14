Gigi Hadid draws ire of Greeks

GIGI Hadid (pix) and her sisters, Bella and Alana, were robbed when they were holidaying in Mykonos. They came back to a ransacked house and lost some of their valuables such as jewellery, purses and sunglasses.

The model broke the news on her Instagram with the caption, “Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement for the Greek tourism board.”

Apparently, the Hadids called the police when they discovered the burglary but the authorities didn’t make it a priority.

The sisters immediately cut the trip short. They packed up and went home after suspecting that it was an inside job because only the house staff had access to the house.

Her caption drew criticisms from people who got annoyed that she defamed and slandered the whole of Mykonos.

“Let me get this straight, you’re blaming the whole of Mykonos because you were robbed, and in retaliation, you’re trying to impact their tourism and economy by telling people not to go there?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “I got robbed in Miami....I don’t tell people not to go there ... stupid post.”

Hadid stood by her words with another post on Instagram. Apparently, more than 30 houses other than hers were robbed that night. Some were robbed at gunpoint.

She was only fortunate enough to call the police because her local security had contacts and acknowledged that it was not a privilege accorded to most.

“It was not possible to contact any form of law enforcement except through my local security who happened to have a contact.”

“That is a privilege that most people travelling there wouldn’t have. If something happens while the police station is closed, there is nothing that can be done to protect yourself, and when the station does open, it doesn’t seem as though their training and resources are in line with keeping people safe or keeping up with the amount of crime that is happening on a nightly basis there (I am speaking of the island specifically only because it’s where I experienced this).”

According to TMZ, their dad Mohamed Hadid was just glad that his daughters are safe.