BRITISH-Malaysian Henry Golding is said to be in talks to play James Bond, taking over the debonair spy role from current 007 Daniel Craig.

Golding, who made his Hollywood breakthrough with box-office hit Crazy Rich Asians last year, is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I couldn’t possibly say anything about that,“ the 32-year-old Sarawak-born Golding was quoted by TMZ as saying.