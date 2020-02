A POPULAR Hong Kong restaurant chain has come under fire for what people are calling a discriminatory practice against potential customers, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

It all began with a policy stating its staff would only serve Hong Kong citizens and “friends from Taiwan”. The restaurant chain also placed notices outside their outlets stating that their staff members do not speak Mandarin, in what seemed to be an attempt to deter mainland China customers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The restaurant chain, Kwong Wing Catering, has been advised to take down those notices as they could face prosecution.

Venting their anger at the Hong Kong government, the restaurant claimed, “All our waiters can’t speak Mandarin. So from today (Saturday) orders can just be made in Cantonese and the waiters will not explain the menu. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”