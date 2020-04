THERE’S nothing much to do at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO), and fortunately for some there’s Netflix to keep us entertained. And entertain is what Netflix did when they released the show Tiger King which featured prominent yet peculiar exotic pets owner, Joe Exotic.

The show which featured a few other exotic pet owners went beyond a documentary about animals, as it featured murder attempts, conspiracy, jealousy and even a US Presidential election.

After the show was released however, the controversy did not stop. It’s reported that local authorities have reinitiated murder investigations based on allegations from the TV show and other lawsuits are in play. And the latest report to stem from the show ... Joe Exotic tested positive for Covid-19. Joe Exotic’s husband has said that Joe is currently in isolation.