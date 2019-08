LAST year, Katy Perry was criticised for surprise kissing American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze on the lips which left him feeling “uncomfortable”.

Now, in a report in The Daily Mail, the singer is alleged to have acted inappropriately towards a male model in her Teenage Dream music video some years back too.

The male model Josh Kloss (pix) went public with the allegations against Perry on the anniversary of working on the music video.

According to him, Perry pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to a group of people at a mutual friend’s birthday party after filming the music video.

The party was costume designer Johnny Wujek’s birthday party, days after Perry split from her ex-husband Russell Brand in 2012.

“This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush.”

“But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.”

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting,“ Kloss wrote on Instagram.

When asked why he didn’t report it sooner, he explained that it was difficult coming to terms with what happened to him and he didn’t want people to believe he was looking for financial gain.

“To admit that someone violated you in such a f**ked up way, and you didn’t call the cops at that moment was hard to swallow, and it took a lot of time,“ he said.

“There have been a million times I could have brought it up, but those times would have benefited me financially. At this time there is absolutely no benefit for me, but benefit for many others, who can contemplate power, would they do what she did to me, or would they stay respectful of me and my body.”

“So you believing me is inconsequential to me, it’s more about letting people believe that even a guy like me has felt powerless and been violated, and still courageous to bring it up when it counts, not when it’s lucrative.”

His answers to interview questions were also tweaked, approved or rewritten by her team.

“I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image,“’ Kloss said.

“I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people.”

Kloss also accused Perry’s friend, jewellery designer and socialite Markus Molinari of running on set, “corralled” him before kissing him. He added that there is video proof of the act and reminded Molinari to protect herself.