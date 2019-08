PHNOM PREK: Police have rescued a man who was trapped for four days in a mountain cave, here today.

Major General Ouch Sokhon, the Battambang province police chief, said the man was pulled out at about 6.30pm. He was taken to the provincial referral hospital for treatment.

“He is alive after being taken out and can speak but he is weak because he had no water or food for four days,” Maj Gen Sokhon said.

He said the man was trapped after falling into the cave, which is about 30m deep.

The authorities located him on Tuesday night, but could not take him out until they got help from a special team.

District police chief Lieutenant Sareth Viseth identified the man as Sum Bora. “The victim was injured and in a weak condition,” he said. “He had climbed the mountain to collect bat faeces, but lost his footing and fell inside the cave.” — Khmer Times