“WE need U and I to spell virus,” are just some of the pick-up lines inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. But yes, lockdowns and Movement Control Orders (MCO) are hindering with the dating process.

But one New Yorker seems to be flattening the curve while flirting with girls, using only a drone.

Jeremy Cohen noticed a woman dancing on a rooftop, she saw him, she waved and he waved back. What he did next was send a drone over with his number, like a total boss.

Oh and things didn’t end there, because Jeremy invited her to a social distancing dinner - where they both set up tables in their respective apartments and Facetimed.