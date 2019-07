MILEY Cyrus experienced near-death when she flew to the UK for the Glastonbury music festival.

She was aboard the plane with her family, her management team and her band when they experienced a turbulent ride.

Miley’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, shared with co-host Wells Adams during the Your Favourite Thing podcast that the flight went fine until it was time to land.

Each time the plane tried to land, the plane would go back up and take a sharp left.

Their mother, Tish Cyrus and Miley herself are “very nervous fliers, and when they get nervous they just feed off of each other, and just make each other more nervous.”

Brandi tried to keep everyone calm by being level-headed.

“Someone has to be level headed here ... so, Miley’s in my lap, my mom’s holding my hand across the aisle ... and nobody is telling us what’s going on,“ Brandi said.

After 5 minutes of full terror, everyone on the plane was filled in about the failed landing.

“They finally come back and tell us, ‘No need to panic but somebody was in our lane in the sky and we were going to hit them,” Brandi said. “That’s terrifying to think about.”

When the same thing happened the second time, their mum started crying and went, “If we die, Noah is gonna be alone’ and freaking out. I’m trying to hold it together for everybody.”

Luckily, everyone managed to land safely and the scary flight didn’t deter Miley Cyrus from rocking out in Glastonbury.