ONE Championship CEO offers martial arts classes to boy with dwarfism that went viral

A VIDEO went viral showing a 9-year-old boy who suffers from a medical condition called dwarfism, crying and expressing an intention to commit suicide because he was being bullied.

The Australian kid, Quayden Bayles, who has drawn sympathy and support worldwide, has also gotten the attention of celebrities like Hugh Jackman. In fact, one stand-up comedian who suffers from a similar condition has started a GoFundMe campaign to offer a trip to Disneyland for Quayden Bayles - and has garnered more than US$300,000.

Now in what seems to be an attempt to give Quayden the tools to stand up against his bullies, Chatri Sityodtong of ONE Championship has extended an invitation to Quayden and his mother for an all-expense-paid vacation to Singapore - where Quayden will be learning martial arts at the renowned Evolve Academy.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Chatri has stated that Quayden and his mom has accepted the invitation.