THEY say “art is theft”, but one Tamil filmmaker may take that phrase literally as he plans to sue the producer of Parasite for copying his film.

PL Thenappan has alleged that the Korean film is a rip-off version of the Tamil film Minsara Kanna.

“I will file a case with the help of an international lawyer. They have taken my movie plot,” he said.

Parasite, which was directed by Bong Joon-ho made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

The Minsara Kanna movie, on the other hand, was released in 1999, and stars famous Kollywood actor Vijay.

After Parasite’s win at the Oscar’s, fans of Vijay took to social media to point out the similarities between the two movies.

Minsara Kanna is a movie about Kaasi who enters the home of a wealthy woman and brings his family members along to work in the house with ulterior motives. Pretty similar don’t you think?