THIS Christmas holiday, everyone can have a European Christmas experience all the way up in Resorts World Genting! From now to Jan 1, 2020, you can enjoy an exciting Christmas market, lively ice skating performance and more at the “It’s All Happening at Genting Winter Wonderland” celebration.

Here’s a quick list of all the fun activities prepared, so make sure you don’t miss anything!

Ice skating and singing at Metro Park

The daily Christmas Light Up show at 7pm and the Christmas Show at 10pm will definitely kickstart the getaway on a high note. The shows feature a 30-minute Christmas performance featuring Santa Claus, Elf, Reindeer, ice skaters, The Broadway Choir Group, the Christmas Quartet and Genting’s Highlands Heroes.

As a special treat for the little ones, Santa will be played by Brian Keith Zimmerman, a professional puppeteer and pioneer of children’s television entertainment (including work with Disney, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network).

The ice skaters performing for the show are Russian ice skaters Aleksander Popov and Elena Efaeva, the stars of the recent Imaginatricks variety show. They will be joined by award-winning international champions and soloists Doris Pircher, Bulat Ikhsanov and sisters Valerii and Alisa Liashchenko.

The Christmas Light Up is helmed by a 15-member choir from Malaysia’s very own Broadway Academy, and a harpist. Joining them are four singers from New York, soprano Brittany Baratz, tenor Curtis Reynolds, alto Sandy Taylor and bass Michael Yeshion.

The Voice of Independent Brass Ensemble & Strings (V.I.B.E.S.) will also be serenading guests with Christmas classics such as White Christmas, Jingle Bells and All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Also situated in Metro Park is the Christmas Market featuring a three-storey Christmas Tree and the iconic London red double-decker bus perfect for family pictures. Here, families can shop at the market or ice skate at the rink that’s open daily starting at 12pm-1pm, 1.30pm-2.30pm, 4-5pm, 5.30pm-6.30pm and 8.15pm-9.15pm on weekdays. The timings are the same on weekends with an extra time slot from 10.45pm-11.45pm. Tickets cost RM30 (Mon-Thurs) and RM35 (Fri-Sun, 16-25 December 2019). Families can also enjoy the cool mountain air while sipping hot drinks, dining on warm fish ‘n chips and nibbling gingerbread biscuits at the Gazebo Garden, an open-air area surrounding the lake is turned to a cinema showing classic Christmas movies and live football matches twice a day.

SkySymphony Stage for A Nutcracker’s Wonderland

Over at the SkyAtrium, families can take pictures with the Highland Heroes and numerous Nutcracker figurines. Together with pretty pink decorations, it’s another fabulous place to create lasting holiday memories. At 12pm, 4pm and 6.20pm, children can meet with Santa Claus and sing along to carols with the Broadway Academy.

To continue the Christmas magic, join the Highland Heroes on their musical animated adventure to the North Pole on Santa’s sleigh at the SkySymphony stage. Look out for a Christmas tree which will pop out from the stage too!

Fun at Allie’s Courtyard

Allie the Elephant welcomes children to her courtyard at Level G, SkyAvenue, for fun and games. The park is open daily from 10am to 10pm to those who have purchased Theme Park Save Combo Tickets, or have dined at Ed’s Diner or Medan Selera. A wide range of games are available, and guests get the opportunity to take home exclusive Christmas souvenirs.

Visitors can strike poses at the Be A Pin Up booth, grab plushies at the Tabby Giant Claw Machine, test their reflexes at Be Fast & Be Sharp Like Callie game, and avoid shocks in the Geno Shake Shake No More Challenge. There’s also an inflatable pool filled with plastic balls for children to play.