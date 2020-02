ALABAMA made the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons, following proposed local laws that would make it virtually impossible for women to get abortions.

Under the proposed law a doctor is liable to imprisonment if he performs an abortion. Exceptions are only given in instances where the pregnancy threatens the life and health of the mother, or if the baby would be stillborn.

The fact that pregnancies due to rape or incest were not given consideration raised the ire of many.

In response to this conservative law, Democratic representative Rolanda Hollis (pix) announced plans to introduce a bill that requires men to undergo vasectomies when they hit the age of 50 or have three children.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men. This measure would require a man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

Of course, it is highly unlikely that the bill will pass the Republican-controlled and conservative legislature.

Randall Marshall who’s the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alabama told reporters he is doubtful the vasectomy bill will pass.

“Look, on the one hand, everybody knows that this bill isn’t going anywhere. But it really does underscore the hypocrisy of Alabama’s legislature in making medical decisions for women that it would never dream of making for men.”