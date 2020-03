EXPRESSING kindness should be made a daily routine for everyone whether through words or actions, and should not be limited only to humans.

A kind man expressed his act of kindness when he tended to his neighbour’s dog, after noticing that his neighbour who works in Singapore hasn’t been home some time.

He assumed that his neighbour might not be able to come home due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented by the government since March 18.

The man made sure that the dog has enough food and water, eventhough it was pretty aggressive towards him at first.

The video of him feeding the dog has met positive feedbacks by netizens and many praise his good-hearted act in this critical time.