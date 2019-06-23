(Video) Car forced to a screeching halt after rowdy cyclists beat red light in PJ

THE antics of a group of teenagers in their modified bicycles has drawn the ire of netizens.

In a video on Reuters, that has since gone viral, a group of teenagers are seen riding their bicylces at speed in an intersection with traffic light, at Jalan PJU 1A/1, Ara Damansara.

To make matters worse, a young girl was seen riding pillion with one of the cyclists.



Their total lack of regard for traffic lights make matters worse as illustrated in the video, where a car turning at the intersection was forced into a screeching halt as the cyclists breeze past.

“Crazy stunt by a bunch young kids on the street of Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. They’re endangering themselves and the public. The kids beat a red light and a car almost hit some of them. A young girl on a pillion rider seen at the last part of the video was taking video of their stunts,” said a netizen who filmed the clip.