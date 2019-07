IT was like a scene from Planet of the Apes when a chimpanzee broke out of its enclosure at the Hefei Wildlife Park in Anhui province.

Yang Yang, a 12-year-old adult male, went on a three-hour romp on the zoo’s grounds. Zoo-goers scrambled for safety as he headed for them. A recording of the July 12 incident went viral recently.

A zookeeper who tired to stop the chimpanzee was sent sprawling after the animal gave him a flying kick.

The chimpanzee was subdued with a tranquiliser by police and order was restored at the zoo. It looks like Caesar has yet to win the battle for the Planet of the Apes.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rw3UbwK2FW0&feature=youtu.be