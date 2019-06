THIS is the hilarious moment a fearless cat took on a German Shepherd - and left the huge dog running in fear.

Paul Evans, 47, was outside with moggy Bill when a neighbour’s enormous pet dog came bounding towards them.

But instead of running away or hiding, the brave puss took on the dog - swiping at him before chasing him away from the house.

Paul and wife Clare, 40, a credit controller, couldn’t believe their usually mild-mannered cat had taken on the dog, four times his size. — Reuters