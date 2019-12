WE have all seen a car tailgating the car in front at a toll booth in order to escape paying the toll.

However, some of us might want to stop doing that after seeing this viral video.

On Nov 9, a speeding lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a BMW and a toll booth on the Senai-Desaru Expressway in Johor.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the toll booth and seemed to reach out to top up his Touch n’ Go.

Unknowingly to both the driver and the toll booth officer, a speeding lorry was gaining on them from behind.

In a matter of seconds, the lorry driver lost control of his vehicle, hit the corner of a curb and rammed into the back of the BMW and a toll booth with an officer inside.

Luckily, the toll booth officer survived. Seeing the aftermath and the wreck on the toll booth certainly puts a chill down the spine. The roof of the toll booth was in pieces with the windows all shattered!

Netizens online suggested imposing a speed limit before the toll or installing speed bumps to slow down approaching vehicles.

Several netizens also criticised the lorry driver for speeding and losing control of his vehicle.