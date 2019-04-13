(Video) Utility pole toppled by storm crashes onto moving car

A POWERFUL storm toppled a utility pole with live wires on top of a car as it drove by in Tukwila, Washington, United States on Friday (April 5).

The couple inside the vehicle miraculously suffered only minor injuries and no one else was reported injured in the incident.

Due to the live wires and downed lines throughout the area, first responders had to wait until the power was shut off and it was safe to approach the vehicle to remove the occupants and provide them with medical assistance.

CCTV footage released to the public on April 10 shows the moment of the incident, as well as a cyclist who managed to run away from the falling lines. — Reuters