A WOMAN finally gets to see her child six months after a Caesarean delivery on Nov 18 last year.

Nur Fadilla’s heart stopped during the c-section and she slipped into a coma.

The baby was six days overdue then. Tribun News reported that doctors were able to deliver her baby and saved the mother.

“Her heart started beating again when the baby was born, but due to the lack of oxygen in her brain, she fell into a coma,” Nur Fadilla’s cousin Nur Hasirah said.

Nur Fadilla regained consciousness on April 2 and was able to see her child for the first time since his birth.

Nur Hasirah uploaded photos of the mother holding her five-month-old child for the first time on Facebook.