Woman nabbed after posting ‘kill PM’ comment on Facebook

A WOMAN from Ampang Jaya was arrested by the police after leaving a menacing comment on Facebook during the swearing in ceremony of the 8th Prime Minister.

The police in their Facebook page announced that she was arrested on Mar 2 at Ampang Jaya and her phone was confiscated.

On a live video during the swearing in ceremony, the woman left a comment saying: “Can hire a killer to kill the new prime minister?”

“The 28-year-old woman who is working at a clinic in Singapore has no political background, and has never voted in an election before,” said Selangor Senior Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Fadzil Ahmat.

He urged people to be extra careful in posting comments online, as everyone is subjected to the rule of law and will be held responsible for whatever they write on the internet.

She is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both for sharing offensive and menacing content.