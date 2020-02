DURING moments like these, it’s both exciting and tiring to be part of the media - even more so for the men and women stationed outside Istana Negara.

You may have heard that the reporters who were stationed outside the palace received food from the Agong in the last few days. Today, in addition to a Milo truck offering free drinks, Xiaomi came over to give reporters free power banks.

If you’re wondering if it is because they wanna make sure the reporters can Whatsapp their boyfriend while they wait, you may be wrong. While we’re sure some of em would need to shower attention on their partners, they actually need their phones alive to send out information back to editors. In fact, some media personnel go the extra mile and Facebook LIVE the whole thing.