Craft your own sizzling lamb burger

When it comes to the New Year, resolutions are one thing that people make often, whether it may be promising to hit the gym more regularly, learning to cook or trying to be financially independent. Here at NY Steak Shack, their resolution is to keep improving themselves so that guests are always impressed by the wonderful dining experience they have had.

To meet their New Year’s resolution, NY Steak Shack is introducing the all-new Sizzling Lamb Burgers! Available from Jan 7 until March 3, the three Sizzling Lamb Burgers include the Sizzling Double Cheese Lamb Burger, Sizzling Mushrooms and Cheese Lamb Burger and the Sizzling Garlic Lamb Burger.

Guests will be able to craft their own burger layers with either one of the three options. If you are a serious cheese fan, consider the Sizzling Double Cheese Lamb Burger which consists of two lamb patties totaling 200g in weight grilled to perfection and served sizzling on a bed of fresh onions together with two slices of cheddar cheese, priced at RM29.80.

If you love cheese but also want a little something else, you can opt for the Sizzling Mushrooms and Cheese Lamb Burger. For the same price as the Sizzling Double Cheese Lamb Burger, guests are able to taste both cheddar cheese and sautéed mushrooms in the same burger together with two deliciously grilled lamb patties (total weight 200g) served sizzling on a bed of fresh onions.

For those who prefer not to have cheese at all, the Sizzling Garlic Lamb Burger will be your go-to. The Sizzling Garlic Lamb Burger consists of two lamb patties (total weight 200g) grilled to perfection served sizzling on a bed of fresh onions with NY Steak Shack’s specially made garlic butter and crispy garlic flakes, priced at RM28.80.

All Sizzling Lamb Burgers come with Oregano buns, fresh lettuce and tomato for guests to customise their burger layers as well as a side of fries and choice of black pepper sauce or brown sauce.

A good drink is like a full stop to a delicious meal. So complement your burger with NY Steak Shack’s selection of latest Funtastic Milkshakes in partnership with Nestle Ice Cream and Gooday. For those seeking bold flavours or simply itching to try something out-of-the-ordinary, consider the Cornflakes Milkshake, Peanut Butter and Banana Milkshake or Strawberry Milkshake for only RM13.80 each.