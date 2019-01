AFTER finding success in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Datuk William Ng, the proprietor of Frozen ice-cream, has opened a second outlet at Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya. The launch event was held last Friday.

Ng, who was present at the grand opening, said Frozen was inspired by the ice cream shops that he had visited in Australia and other parts of the world when he travelled.

What sets Frozen apart, according to him, is that it offers premium ice creams using the best ingredients and ice cream making methods, but using Malaysian flavours.

“We have more than 30 ice cream flavours ranging from local fruits, local drinks, to local pastries. These flavours are made and developed at our kitchen in Bangsar using fresh ingredients.”

“We rotate the flavours. Some are seasonal while others are experimentation.

“What our customers can rest assured is that our ice creams are made with the best ingredients,” said Ng.

The Frozen ice cream shop in Paradigm Mall is the smaller of the two and only serves hand-scooped ice creams. Those who visit the Bangsar outlet would be treated to a broader selection of flavours and dessert creations.

Ng added that he is looking to open at least three more outlets this year. Although their locations have not been confirmed, Ng said that he is targeting high end and premium locations to open his next outlet.