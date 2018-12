ONE of the most highly-anticipated superhero films this year is Aquaman. Directed by James Wan, this action-packed adventure spans the vast, visually-breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas.

Playing the title role is Jason Momoa. Although we have already seen him play Aquaman in last year’s Justice League, this movie is an origin story of the half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry who goes on a journey that will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be ... a king.

The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present king of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, king of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mum Atlanna; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s dad Tom.

In an interview transcript provided by Warner Bros, Wan and Momoa talk about their experiences working on this epic movie.

In creating this world and telling the story visually, what was the most important part for you to get right?

Wan: “Probably one of the biggest visuals I wanted to get right was that costume – Aquaman himself.

“That was definitely something we worked hard and long on, really trying to nail down how we can take this classic comicbook look and translate that to the big screen.

“That was definitely a big part, but, of course, it was just the overall world. I really wanted to capture the vibrancy of Atlantis and all the underwater kingdoms and really do the comic book justice while, obviously, filtering it through my own sensibility and adapting it for the big screen.”

Having been born in Hawaii and growing up in Iowa, did you relate to Arthur Curry’s connection to Atlantis and the surface world?

Momoa: “We’re actors, so it’s not always necessary a personal connection. I didn’t need to go through what Khal Drogo (his character in Game of Thrones) did to become him.

“But it is cool being able to relate as someone who is truly of two different cultures, when each of those cultures doesn’t know of the other one.

“I mean, Hawaii definitely doesn’t know what it’s like in Iowa, and Iowans don’t know much about Hawaiians, so that was something I could draw upon.

“The other thing that helped was just being raised by a single parent, which I think a lot of kids are now. I just had me and my mother my whole life, so I could relate to Arthur being that close with his father, and then running far away and then to come back to my roots.

“So, those things were definitely relatable to me.”

When was the first moment you really felt like Aquaman?

Momoa: “Well, I definitely felt it during Justice League. I’m sitting on the Batmobile, staring at Batman and Wonder Woman.

“I’m like: ‘I’m surfing the Batmobile. This is the coolest thing ever!’ [Laughs] And my kids looked at me in that same way. So, it definitely sunk in on Justice League.”

What was your biggest challenge, and why?

Wan: “What I think is so great with Jason playing this role, ultimately, is just bringing his personality to this character – not bringing him to Aquaman, but bringing Aquaman to him.

“And what I love most about it is I get to be the one to showcase the other side of Jason Momoa that not many people have seen, which is the funny side of him.

“And I think that after this movie comes out, people are going to see what a great potential romantic lead he is as well [laughs].”

Momoa: “I just want to speak English. I don’t want to fight any more.”

Wan: “But that’s what I love about Jason – he comes in and just makes a statement with this character, and that’s what this first movie really needs.”

What is the one thing you really hope people – fans and newcomers alike – will take away from this film?

Wan: “Well, for me, I definitely want the fans to know that I’m a fan myself.

“And for the fans out there who have stood by Aquaman all these years while people made fun of him, made fun of his comic book, made fun of all the characters in his world – I want them to see that this is finally the opportunity to get revenge [laughs].

“And by that I mean that this movie is made with a lot of love and a lot of passion. I really love this film, and I love these characters and the world that these characters reside in.

“And I really want people to know that I respected the source material in making this film.

“And then, on the other side, I want to introduce all these characters to a whole new generation of kids that didn’t grow up with Aquaman, and so I want the two separate worlds to come together.”