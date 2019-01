China today has an estimated 1.4 billion of population with more than 800 million active social media users, making it one of the world’s most connected countries in the world. Hence, if anyone wishes to reach out to Chinese consumers, social marketing is the answer. Welcome to the global marketplace.

Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD) is the first and only fashion trade council recognised by ASEAN Secretariat. It’s established with a primary objective to democratise ASEAN fashion and assist fashion designers from the region to sell globally through its #WEARWHATSFAIR campaign. The campaign’s mission is to promote fair opportunities for creativity, fair pricing for high quality tailored clothing, fair value for original designer wear and a fair living wage for apparel makers; in short, to re-invent ASEAN fashion to become more sustainable.

Currently, CAFD is launching its first #WEARWHATSFAIR (Series 1) Project by calling out to all ASEAN fashion designers to design the Private Collection for Top 5 Fashion Influencers from China. The influencers, also known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) can have a huge impact on brands planning on making inroads into the Chinese market and the ones featuring in this project have an accumulated 30 million followers across China’s most popular social media platforms. This project instantly opens up the world’s second largest market to ASEAN designers as selected collections will be commercialised in China’s consumer market.

“Instead of designing a whole season collection, designers are free to design any item they wish, and leverage on the social marketing power of celebrities, social influencers through collaboration to market their clothing. The democratisation of fashion industry enables fashion designers to create and sell anytime without a middleman,” said Remy Hou, President of CAFD.

This project is opened for participation exclusively for all ASEAN fashion designers. ASEAN fashion designers just need to sign up at the Council’s website (www.cafdasia.com) to register as a member for further details on the project. Registration is free.

About AFAB ASIA

AFAB ASIA is an omni-channel media and fashion marketing platform with proprietary end-to-end B2B portal and B2C e-commerce app in partnership with CAFD, building a comprehensive business ecosystem to help South-East Asian designers and its fashion industry to succeed in the competitive global marketplace. For more information, please visit: https://www.cafdasia.com/