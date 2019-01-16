Get time on our side

OUR increasingly hectic lifestyles desynchronise our biological clocks. Our biorhythms are turned upside down and it shows on the face: premature wrinkles, a dull complexion and dehydrated skin.

With Blue Techni Liss, the new chrono-active smoothing range, Payot restores balance to your skin.

During the day, the skin needs protection. During the night, it needs regeneration and at the weekend, it’s time for rejuvenation.

Blue Techni Liss is a range of skincare containing chaste tree that fights the effects of desynchronised skin biorhythms and mitigates the impact of blue light on the skin, allowing it to regenerate easily.

Blue Techni Liss textures are a sensorial feat, and transform to suit every need and create a unique experience.

Their fragrance, with delicious notes of pear and delicate white roses, envelops the senses in softness.

Blue Techni Liss has a few products, namely Chrono-Plumping Serum, Chrono-Smoothing Cream, Chrono-Smoothing Gel and Blue Chrono-Regenerating Balm.