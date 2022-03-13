Education access for all

Management and Science University (MSU) in collaboration with MSU’s Student and Career Development (SCD) Department has held an Oath-Taking Ceremony for over two thousand new MSUrians.

Leading with the most number among the congregation gathered at MSU Chancellor Hall on the main campus in Shah Alam was the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP). Online via Zoom, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) dominated the screens. Also present were new international students from China, Indonesia, Yemen, Kazakhstan, India, Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Tanzania.

Pledging to commit to scholarship, higher purpose, and the upholding of MSU’s good name, the newly minted MSUrians promised to observe University rules and regulations in the course of advancing causes for diversity, inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Present to accept the oaths were MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and MSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid.

Taufiq Jusoff of the Diploma in Information Technology programme at the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) led that first Oath-Taking Ceremony of Management and Science University (MSU) in 2022; whilst fellow FISEan Caryn Chung Hwee Lian of the Diploma in Game Design and Animation programme stole the spotlight with the dazzle of her senior citizenship.

Management and Science University (MSU) through the Continuing & Extended Education Centre (CEdEC) offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies as well as enhance their skills and knowledge. A wide range of programmes is offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) returns opportunities lost to educations put on hold, with flexible learning at MSU Introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), APEL widens access to higher education for adult learners who are richly work-experienced yet lacking academic qualifications. The APEL C pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD.

APEL C or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

An applicant presenting only SPM for university entrance application, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it’s possible to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

Another flexible option for adult learners to pursue their education is a micro-credential programme. Its offer offers industry in-demand programmes that provide flexible and made easy learning assessments that shall fulfil his or her needs for comprehensive education in preferred areas of study. These stackable programmes will allow for exemptions into academic programmes at MSU.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

