Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS) UTAR

The Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS) was established on 16th November 2009. We offer both undergraduate programmes (MBBS, Nursing, Physiotherapy and TCM) and postgraduate programmes (Master and Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Science and Chinese Medicine).

FMHS aspires to be the preferred centre of education and research for Medical and Health Sciences. The Faculty is devoted to providing a conducive environment for the acquisition of knowledge & skills for effective clinical practice; developing values & attitudes of dedication, ethics & professionalism in the delivery of healthcare; and producing graduates who would serve and improve the quality of life of the community.

The Faculty aims to build a team of dedicated educators and support staff to produce caring & competent health professionals; implement an effective learning model with extensive use of ICT; establish & nurture innovative research & development culture, and carry out community & social responsibilities.

The Faculty has also established five distinguished research centre which includes the Centre for Research on Non-Communicable Diseases, Centre for Research on Communicable Diseases, Centre for Stem Cell Research, Centre for Cancer Research, Centre for Research in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

These centres for research aim to provide state-of-the-art facilities and to develop integrated research programmes for fundamental research; to encourage all academic staff and graduate students to contribute towards a vibrant research culture and nation-building; to promote multi-disciplinary research activities from the advancement of knowledge to the translation of basic research findings into clinical benefits and improvement in the quality of healthcare in Malaysia.

The research centre also collaborates with the community, industry and the government to provide innovative solutions and to facilitate knowledge transfer.

In view of the challenges and disruptions of physical teaching/learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, FMHS has taken steps to improvise our teaching/learning methods to be more innovative and meaningful in order to attain effective learning outcomes. Therefore, we have conducted virtual teaching for various teaching/learning modalities such as virtual bedside teaching, operation theatre session, clinic session, practical skill session, lab visit, on-call session, anatomy session, lectures, task-based learning, problem-based learning session etc.

Efforts have been made to recruit trained simulated patients and real patients from hospitals or clinics to facilitate patient engagement clinical psychomotor skill training on the campus with full IT support from UTAR.

Hybrid teaching mode has been added as one of the new strategies and innovations of teaching to cater for students who are unable to attend physical classes due to various reasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, blended or hybrid modes of teaching will be important and relevant in the future to make teaching more captivating and educative. FMHS is determined and committed to strive excellence in medical education to help our country to produce doctors who are competent and able to serve the country’s healthcare well.

