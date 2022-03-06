From the front lines

A Medical Assistant at the National Sports Institute and having experience working with the Covid-19 patients is Management and Science University (MSU)’s alumnus, Reos Samson @ Yunus, who graduated with a Diploma in Medical Assistant in 2015.

A young mind from the rural parts of Sabah with many aspiring dreams for the cryptic future decided to pursue to be a Medical Assistant, eventually after discovering the surging demand for Medical Assistants in Malaysia.

Being a frontliner during the pandemic crisis came as unexpected news for Reos who would never have imagined being in this situation even in his wildest dreams, but all this was possible through teamwork and the support of hardworking colleagues and authorities.

“When this pandemic happened in our country, I never thought that my name will be listed as a frontliner of dealing with this outbreak. One of the best experiences that I had was wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit for several hours to take a sample from a suspected patient of COVID-19.

“In addition, I also helped transfer a paralyzed patient by lifting him to the 5th floor after 14 days of quarantine,” he said.

The biggest challenge, on the other hand, for Reos was managing stiff-necked patients obscurely disobeying SOPs and timely medication cycles.

“The hardest part was when we had to deal with positive Covid-19 asymptomatic patients who refused to practice social distancing despite repeated warnings.

“But, the biggest one of all was when the patients with cardiovascular diseases were defiant to take the medicines on time just because they were frustrated that they could not go out during the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

Now, in light of his alma mater, Reos humbly considers MSU as a pedestal that laid a sound basis for his career.

“Studying at MSU was a very valuable experience and is still etched in my memory. A comfortable learning environment with practical facilities, experienced staff and lecturers, as well as practical placements in major hospitals in the area greatly improved my skills and techniques in the work, which are so useful in my career till today,” he said.

Finally, he advises for MSUrians visioning to achieve big in the medical field: “Do not despair at failures for they motivate you to grow and succeed.”

At Management & Science University (MSU) the Diploma in Medical Assistant programme is a three years comprehensive programme offered by the Faculty of Health & Life Sciences (FHLS) Department of Healthcare Professional. The theory and practical sessions will help students to apply the knowledge gained effectively. Complementing this is the complete infrastructure and the conducive study environment available at MSU.

MSU is equipped with a 40-bed skills lab which allows students to experience their skills. The participation of industry players in the course allows students to experience real working life situations.

The teaching-learning activity is geared into substantially describing and discovering how the different human systems work, e.g. cardiovascular, respiratory etc., relating cellular and molecular to whole-body aspects of both normal and diseased states. Emphasis on communication skills, integrity and attitude.

Students who graduate from the programme are candidates for entry-level Medical Assistant positions in physician and specialist offices and other healthcare facilities including clinics and outpatient care centres. About half work in physician or specialist offices.

The government sector provides a lot of job opportunities whether in hospitals, health clinics, prisons, Cure & Care Rehabilitation Centre, and old folk’s homes. Those who have an interest in education will find ample opportunities to be recruited as tutors in MA Training colleges and in any health-related education programmes. Private sectors such as Petronas / Shell offshore oil rigs offer better salary schemes as well as estate plantations such as Guthrie, etc. Private specialist hospitals also created job opportunities in various units under their care.

Further, various skills enhancement programmes that are aimed to improve students’ competitiveness are offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) programme at MSU serves to improve the students’ soft skills.

