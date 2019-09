ATTUNED to the current needs of the workforce, industrial trends and the economy, First City University College (FCUC) currently offers industry-relevant diploma programmes across its three faculties; Faculty of Design and Built Environment, Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies, and Faculty of Engineering and Computing.

Students stand to gain the best from First City’s diploma programmes due to its accreditation by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and their industry-relevant curricula. additionally each faculty is staffed by a team of lecturers armed with years of teaching and industrial experience.

Designed for success

Students with a passion for creativity or designing should consider enrolling at the Faculty of Design and Built Environment (FDBE), where they will gain access to facilities such as the Mac Lab, Drawing Studio, White Canvas Gallery and more.

Those with a passion for creativity or designing should consider enrolling at FDBE for one of the two Diploma Degree programmes; Diploma in Graphic Design and Diploma in Interior Design.

Over the course of two and a half years, FCUC’s FDBE students will be introduced to research and analysis of information to generate ideas and hone their visual-creating skills through practical projects.

On the other hand, the Diploma in Interior Design programme trains students to understand and apply theoretical knowlege and practical skills, with students standing to benefit from FDBE’s association with the Malaysian Institute of Interior Design (MIID) as FCUC will pay for their memberships. By attending MIID’s workshops, seminars and conferences, students will gain a competitive edge to succeed in the industry

Service-based

Training students for a career with the potential for growth and a requirement in versatility, the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication’s (FBHC) Diploma in Hospitality & Tourism Management aims to produce graduates that are able to work effectively at leading hotels, travel agencies, and even food service outlets.

Besides attending theoretical classes during the two year programme (six semesters), students will be able to sharpen their knowledge and skills through the work placement internship module.

To top it all off, graduates may even choose to continue their studies at the Hotel & Tourism Management Institute Switzerland (HTMi) with a one-year Bachelor’s Degree programme that consist of six months’ worth of lectures, followed by a six-month internship period.

Meanwhile, students that sign up for the Diploma in Business Administration programme will gain comprehensive knowledge and insight into the field of business. Upon completion of the two year programme, graduates may go on to consider a career in fields such as Communications or even Finance.

These students have further opportunity to obtain the CIMA Certificate in Business Accounting (CIMA Cert BA) via conditional subject exemption where they will get exemptions for three out of four modules required to get the CIMA Cert for Business Accounting.

Future-savvy

The Faculty of Engineering and Computing (FEC) prepares its students for the many career possibilities created by the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Through the various Memoranda of Understanding signed with industry partners such as NEM and Iconix, engineering and computing students will enjoy access to up-to-date course materials and cutting edge equipment such as the Blockchain courses and workshops, IoT Development Kit, PCB Plotter, Lathe Machine, Milling Machine and many more.

Over the course of two years in the Diploma in Information Technology programme, students will obtain skills in developing different types of applications, from standalone multimedia applications to mobile applications to internet-based systems.

For students that are looking to become an Engineering Technician, a Maintenance Technician or an Assistant Project Engineer in electronics-related industries, the Diploma in Electronic Engineering focuses on electronic modules such as Integrated Circuits Technology, Electronic Design Automation and Communication Engineering Systems.

Another option is the Diploma in Mechatronics programme. Aimed towards those that are interested in jobs involving Manufacturing, Factory Automation, Equipment and Machine Maintenance and Product Testing, the programme exposes students to mechanical and electronic technical subjects.

For more information call 03-7727 3200, or visit www.firstcity.edu.my