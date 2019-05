KPMG, one of the “Big Four”, invites eligible Malaysian undergraduates to apply for the KPMG Asean Scholarships. Successful applicants will receive an annual scholarship grant of RM12,000 per scholar and two internship opportunities - one with the Malaysia firm and the other at any one of these other four participating member firms in Asean - Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. This is the first time that KPMG member firms in Cambodia and Vietnam are joining in the endeavour.

The scholarship programme is open to outstanding Malaysian undergraduates who are currently in their first or second year of their degree programmes of any discipline. Scholars intending to get a head-start in their careers will have the opportunity to receive a structured cross-border experience plus diverse learning and development opportunities with KPMG. Upon graduation, a candidate has the chance to secure an employment opportunity with KPMG in Malaysia. Those who do will receive mentorship from experienced managers and partners who can serve as their coaches throughout their university years and beyond, into their careers with KPMG, in addition to benefits like Flexible Working Arrangements, rapid career advancement, CSR activities such as KPMG’s signature Eco Dive marine conservation initiative, and more.

“At KPMG, we believe in giving young talents the opportunity to develop to their full potential and become leaders of the future. Since 2015, we received more than 5,000 applications and, through a rigorous selection process, have supported 29 promising undergraduates from various universities across Malaysia. What we offer is a cross-cultural learning experience for our scholars to grow alongside the firm as we collectively strive to make KPMG the Clear Choice in the markets and industries in which we operate, said Head of People at KPMG Malaysia, Adrian Lee.