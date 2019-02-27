‘Minds’ Unlimited’

As global interactions and performances grow increasingly efficient, so has the demands on society, especially in recent years. The need to do more, and to do it faster and better, has left more and more people struggling, some unable to cope with expectations, thus reeling in emotional and psychological difficulties many refer to as stress.

“The fabric of society is changing and we see that a lot of people face difficulties in their living, professional and social life,” said Head of Discipline (Psychology) with the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia, Associate Professor Shamsul Haque.

“We can see that the demand for psychological services is increasing because as people face more difficulties, they are unable to cope and need professional help.”

The professor also said that society has acknowledged that a deeper understanding of human behaviour and basic cognitive processes have become crucial in most aspects of work life, and spans across the different industries.

Correspondingly, Monash Malaysia offers the Master of Professional Counselling (MPC) course. Areas of study include human growth and lifespan development; mental health issues surrounding grief, trauma and substance abuse; counselling children, adolescents, individuals and couples; cognitive behaviour therapy; group psychotherapy; career development counselling; and counselling research design; to name a few.

The course is broad-based and teaches students to counsel across various areas, from organisational, mental health and/or relationship counselling.

“A unique feature of this course is that it also equips students to understand and conduct research in the field of counselling,” said Master’s programme course coordinator, Dr. Tam Cai Lian. These skills may be used to pursue further academic research study and enable evidence-based counselling practice.

Additionally, Tam informed that the course is accredited by the Australian Counselling Association, and the Psychotherapy and Counselling Federation of Australia. A submission has been made with the Malaysian Board of Counsellors (Lembaga Kaunselor Malaysia). These accreditations will provide ample opportunities for graduates to practice in Malaysia as well as Australia.

The course incorporates 504 hours of clinical placements in government agencies and private organisations, of which 192 hours will involve direct, face-to-face “client engagement”. Anyone with a Bachelor’s degree in any field can enrol for the course, including recent graduates and working professionals seeking to increase their knowledge in counselling. However, Tam said that students need to have a passion and desire to know more about the human being and the problems they face.

“They also need to be interested in helping themselves and the people around them,” she added. Tam herself, who graduated with a degree in Mathematics, chose to pursue counselling as a way to help the community and address the various mental illnesses and family problems that inflicted those in her circles.

She said students will benefit greatly from the diverse team of highly experienced and accredited academics and psychologists. They will also have access to world-class labs and facilities, eg. group and individual counselling rooms equipped with two-way mirrors, observation side-rooms and recording devices.

Shared current MPC student, Joshua Goh (pix): “Psychological therapy and training have piqued my interest since my undergraduate years. I believe that pursuing counselling would help fulfill my life goal, which is to grow, guide and lead others to realise their full potential. Monash has a blend of excellent facilities. It also puts emphasis on student wellbeing and practical learning. Everything is geared towards providing us with a comfortable environment to excel.”