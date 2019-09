UNDER a programme designed to equip its students with good background knowledge of energy-saving and sustainability, Monash University Malaysia’s Master of Advanced Engineering (Energy and Sustainability) graduates have become significant assets to both private and public sectors with their in-depth understanding of energy use.

“The Master of Advanced Engineering will train them to have in mind, energy-saving and sustainability when designing a product, working on a project, or installing equipment,“ said Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) vice president Dr Ir Andy Seo Kian Haw.

Holding senior management positions in several multinational companies and as a member of the Industry Advisory Panel for the course, Dr Seo said knowledge gained from the programme would allow graduates to have broader job prospects.

“It will allow them to work in industries such as manufacturing, food, energy, biotech and biofuel, designing of energy-efficient buildings, non-governmental organisations, as well as government agencies,” he shared.

Graduates will also be able to work for organisations such as Sime Darby Group, Sirim Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Malaysian Palm Oil Board, IJM Corporation Berhad, Malaysia Green Building Confederation, General Electric, UMW Holdings Berhad, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and Oleon.

The course that commenced in 2017, incorporates aspects of energy use, conservation, sustainability management, and processing in areas such as water and lighting. It is in line with the global sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

Those working in NGOs will be able to highlight environmental issues and their socio-economic and political-economic impact to the general public and gaduates will be able to strategise on energy-saving methods to help companies and organisations save costs and be more environmentally friendly.

“If companies hire qualified energy engineers, they will be able to recommend savings on processes such as buying the right energy-efficient equipment. They will also be the ones who will convince the bosses and engineers to design environmentally-friendly equipment, products and services.

“For example, they can advise against the use of hydraulic lift which can cause water and ground pollution, subsequently affecting water supply,” Seo said.

The master’s programme accepts students with a bachelor’s degree in any engineering discipline, as it incorporates elements of electrical, chemical and mechanical engineering while the course also features some unique subjects, such as Intelligent Lighting and Engineering Entrepreneurship, where students learn how to commercialise an idea or innovation.

Graduates will be able to help their respective companies to market their products by highlighting their energy-saving benefits and attributes to end-users.

“For example, salesmen who have never gone through the course will not be able to understand the features of LED lighting. They do not know how much energy, money and carbon credit to conserve. Fortunately, with the knowledge gained from this course, engineers will be able to explain all that and more convincingly,“ he explained.

