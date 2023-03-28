MSU launches IDEA, REACT 2023

Management and Science University (MSU) presented research grants and awards at the launch of the MSU IDEA 2023 and the MSU REACT 2023.

Three special grants and two awards were presented by MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid; the MSU Translational Research Grant (MTRG), the MSU International Research Network Grant (MIRG), and the MSU Publication and Conference Grant (MPCG), as well as the Research Sustainability and the Exhibition and Competition Accolade awards.

The MTRG went to Saeid Mezail Mawazi of the School of Pharmacy (SPH) and Muhammad Danial Che Ramli of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS); respectively for Avena S Cream (good for eczematous and dry skin), and for The Potential Effect of Cordyceps Militaris in the Retina of Rats Induced with Diabetic Retinopathy. They each also received the Research Sustainability Award from the Exhibition and Competition categories, respectively for Halah Lipstick and The Neuroprotective Value of Butterfly Pea (Clitoria ternatae) on Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Diseases.

The MIRG went to Dr Maisarah Abdul Mutalib of the School of Graduate Studies (SGS), for the Protective Effects of Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa L.) Extract against Hydrogen Peroxide Induced Oxidative Stress in 3T3 Cells and Synergistic Anti-Cancer Properties in Breast Cancer Cell Lines; she also received an MPCG, for her Critical Review of Polymethoxyflavones – a prominent flavonoids subclass of Kaempferia parviflora transcending expectations.

Four other recipients of the MPCG comprised Dr Nik Nasihah Nik Ramli of SGS, Dr Ng Chean Hui and Dr Tan Suk Fei of SPH, and Dr Nurul Akmal Jamaludin of International Medical School (IMS).

Receiving the Exhibition and Competition Accolade Award was Dr Santhra Segaran Balan of FHLS, for his 3D Printing of Rat Model with Augmented Reality and Musculoskeletal System as Teaching and Learning Tools.

MSU IDEA and MSU REACT are programmes by the Research Management Centre of Management and Science University (MSU).

For more information on postgraduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.