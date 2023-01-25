Research for community development

Management and Science University (MSU) is a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and multi-global-ranked institution focused on building holistic human capital. Envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, we champion equality by providing a level playing field across extensive efforts in transforming lives and enrich futures through compelling learning experiences.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet the stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

MSU currently ranks in the QS Top 100 among the world’s top young universities; QS Top 200 among Asia’s best universities; QS Top 30 among Southeast Asia’s best universities; QS Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking; QS Top 601+ of the world’s best universities in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2023 and Times Higher Education Top 401+ for University Impact Rankings 2022.

Championing innovation, entrepreneurship, excellence, and scholarship, the MSU vision of an enriching future for all is supported by its mission of transforming lives through education. Providing lifelong and flexible learning opportunities, its holistic curriculum aims to develop and deliver balanced, well-rounded graduates.

The postgraduate studies at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that addresses industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level. Due to the tremendous and exciting state of flux within business and management communities, top management must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant post-graduate qualifications.

Research at MSU is applied, collaborative, and multidisciplinary and strives to engage with communities and industries to reflect the recognition of MSU as one of the top universities with a quality education that is both transformative and enriching. Making an impact in Malaysia and Asia as well as globally

In order to pursue transforming lives and enriching the future through research culture, several internal grants are introduced including MSU Seed Grant (MSG), MSU Translational Grant (MTG), and MSU Publication & Conference Grant (MPCG). Apart from MSU’s self-initiative, there are also other external research grants both international and national that are available from a variety of sources.

The university research ecosystems were further strengthened with the establishment of the MSU Centre of Excellence, which includes the Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement Institute (LEAD), International Centre for Halal Studies (ICHLAS), Centre of Cyber Security and Big Data (CCSBD) MSU Clinical Centre of Excellence (MyCell), MSU Centre for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine (MyCAM) and MSU Eye Centre

MSU is proud to recommend the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and Master programmes that emphasize and recognise innovative research, scientific knowledge and industrial application at both domestic and international platforms. A PhD is the highest degree awarded by MSU. It signifies the highest pinnacle of academic and professional standing. Doctoral training involves close working relationships with leading faculty members on projects of key interest; industrial and scientific focus. With advanced facilities and technical support, MSU provides an excellent academic climate for postgraduate engagements with faculty members. MSU faculty members are highly active in top-level research, leading projects in a wide range of areas and interests, requiring innovative approaches that push the boundaries of interdisciplinary research.

The postgraduate studies at MSU through the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) offer advanced degrees at MSc and PhD levels covering wide areas including Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Engineering, Applied Science, Health Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Design, Medical Physiology, Public Health and Anatomy.

Through these programmes, MSU integrates the global best in educational innovation with the adoption of real-world scenarios into the learning experience. Strategic thinking and thought-provoking case study expose students to a higher level of practical problem-solving abilities. All modules are rigorously designed with strategic industrial and corporate input, an opening vignette to major events and real-world issues around the globe.

Our faculty, from diverse multicultural backgrounds and the finest industry players, are engaged in cutting-edge research, the pursuit of unparalleled academic excellence and scientific innovation. They have conducted high-impact research and published thought-provoking academic papers across a broad range of business, industry and professional areas. They have worked in and taught at all levels of professional and industry platforms. Their contributions have made a meaningful and concrete impact on the global community at large, at home and abroad. Professors at MSU are rigorously selected worldwide from among the best consultants and professionals in their respective fields and disciplines.

In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programs through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to TRANSFORM LIVES and ENRICH FUTURES.

For more information on postgraduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.