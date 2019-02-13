21st-century must-have - ideal for all occasions

They say house parties are the best parties. And with the current smoking ban, drinking and driving laws, safety and theft issues, it really does make sense to entertain at home. Whether it’s calling a couple of friends over at the weekend, enjoying a reunion with family, or simply sitting down to a relaxing dinner with the spouse and kids - cooking for large or small get-togethers are a breeze with the new KHIND Multi Cooker MC388.

Almost like a magic pot, the KHIND Multi Cooker MC388 has multiple features. It is the pot of all pots to whip out especially for BBQ or steamboat spreads. Marvel at its versatility, as the 4.0L capacity pot is an 8-in-1 multi cooker that, besides handle steamboat and BBQ meals, it can steam, stir fry, deep fry, boil, braise or stew.

Additionally, the multi cooker also takes the task out of multi-tasking; while using it as a hotpot for steamboat meals, you can also steam food simultaneously. There’s no hassle in cooking and entertaining guests at the same time with the KHIND Multi Cooker MC388 - imagine steaming rice , tofu or vegetables while using the pot for steamboat; this makes for a healthy meal that’s easy to prepare.

Feature wise, the KHIND Multi Cooker MC388 is packaged as a rust-free stainless steel SUS304 hotpot and steamer, and a non-stick frying pan. It comes with a glass lid and is fitted with an ergonomic handle for easy grip and lifting. The product also comes with a one-year warranty.

Mothers, singles, students, the elderly - let this magic pot do the cooking while you enjoy good company and great conversations celebrating in the comfort of your homes. You can even take this must-have along on your holidays, quick getaways and balik-kampung breaks.

The KHIND Multi Cooker MC 388 is available at major retail outlets. For more information, log on to www.khind.com.my or call KL/Selangor (03-7839 2001), Penang (04-537 2803), Perak (05-541 7520), Malacca (06-281 5717), Johor (07-355 8991), Pahang (09-515 9711) or Kelantan (09-744 8900). You can also purchase it online at www.khindonline.com