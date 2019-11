THERE’s a healthier way to enjoy crispy and crunchy delicacies with Khind’s Multi Air Fryer Oven ARF9500.

The ARF9500 enables one to enjoy the goodness of healthy and tasty fried food. It combines the advantages of an oven and an air fryer for oil-less frying and baking.

The device has six smart programmable pre-set functions to accommodate all of one’s cooking needs from a toaster, dehydrator, oven and deep-fryer. It functions using high speed air circulation technology, where heat is dispersed evenly within the extra-large 9.5L inner chamber.

Party food like chips, fried chicken, roasted chicken, cakes, biscuits and popcorns can be prepared using the ARF9500 as it comes with two high-quality, rust-free SUS304 stainless steel mesh frying baskets, a grill rack, rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, rotisserie spit handle and crumb tray for cooking large or small portions with great ease and convenience.

The ARF9500 is also suitable for parents to enjoy cooking sessions with their little ones, as it is safe to use unlike the traditional deep fried method that has a high risk of spilling hot

oil which can lead to burns, fires,and other injuries when water touches the hot oil.

For safety, the ARF9500 is fitted with an auto shutdown heater switch that protects one from getting burned or scalded when removing the basket from the air fryer oven. The large transparent “window” and an internal light allows children to monitor their projects.

With this appliance, preparing food with your kids at home can be a really rewarding experience as kids are much more likely to eat home cooked food if they are involved in the preparation process.

The ARF9500 comes with a one year warranty, a rotisserie basket and recipe book. It can be purchased at major retail outlets or online via www.khindonline.com. For more information, log on to www.khind.com.my or call Khind’s customer careline 1800-88-0032.