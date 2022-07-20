$!Widening access to higher education

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes is offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Knowledge is the currency of the 21st-century economy, and meeting the ever-increasing need for qualified, higher-skilled workers is the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL).

Introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), APEL widens access to higher education for adult learners who are richly work-experienced yet lack academic qualifications. The APEL C pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD.

APEL C or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows the assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

An applicant presenting only SPM for university entrance application, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it’s possible to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

Another flexible option for adult learner to pursue their education is a micro-credential programme. Its offer offers industry in-demand programmes that provide flexible and made easy learning assessments that shall fulfil his or her needs for comprehensive education in preferred areas of study. These stackable programmes will allow for exemptions into academic programmes at MSU.

MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies and the Graduate School of Management.

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.