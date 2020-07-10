SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

AUSTRALIA'S VICTORIA STATE PREMIER SAYS CARRIED OUT RECORD 37.588 CORONAVIRUS TESTS YESTERDAY

10 Jul 2020 / 11:49 H.

    AUSTRALIA'S VICTORIA STATE PREMIER SAYS CARRIED OUT RECORD 37.588 CORONAVIRUS TESTS YESTERDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast