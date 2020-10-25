Belarus authorities check reports of gunfire at protests, police use stun grenades -agencies

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Belarus Interior Ministry is checking reports of gunfire during clashes between security services and protesters, Russia's RIA news cited it as saying on Sunday.

Protesters gathering ahead of an ultimatum demanding President Alexander Lukashenko resign by midnight on Sunday clashed with police en route to the Independence Palace in Minsk.

Security services used at least 10 stun grenades to disperse the crowd, Russian news agencies cited their correspondents at the scene as saying. The interior ministry confirmed that riot control weapons had been deployed, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Catherine Evans)