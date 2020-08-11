Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanouskaya in Lithuania says foreign minister

MINSK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has travelled to Lithuania from Belarus amid the protests and is safe, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Tikhanouskaya emerged as Alexander Lukashenko's main rival at Sunday's presidential election.

Her team had been unable to reach her by phone on Monday after she left the election commission building. Earlier she told reporters she considered herself to have won the election, not Lukashenko. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)