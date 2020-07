July 7 (Reuters) -

* G20 ENERGY ADVISORY TASK FORCE PLANS TO HOLD A VIRTUAL MEETING ON JULY 19- SOURCES

* IN APRIL, G20 ENERGY MINISTERS PROPOSED SETTING UP A TASK FORCE TO ADVISE MINISTERS ON THE STEPS NEEDED TO STABILISE THE OIL MARKETS AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

* THE TASK FORCE WILL REPORT ITS ASSESSMENT TO G20 ENERGY MINISTERS.

* SAUDI ARABIA HOLDS G20 PRESIDENCY IN 2020. (Reporting by Reuters OPEC team, editing by Louise Heavens)