Cardinals owner Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized, the team revealed on Friday.

The Cardinals said Bidwill's symptoms have subsided and that the 55-year-old could be released this weekend.

The club said it is believed that Bidwill contracted COVID-19 while traveling and spending time on the East Coast.

The Arizona Republic reported that Bidwill is hospitalized in Rhode Island.

The Cardinals said Bidwill hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staffers because he has been working remotely.

Earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals made a $1 million donation to Arizona's coronavirus relief fund.

