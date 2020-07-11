SEARCH
Cardinals owner Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19

11 Jul 2020 / 09:39 H.

    Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized, the team revealed on Friday.

    The Cardinals said Bidwill's symptoms have subsided and that the 55-year-old could be released this weekend.

    The club said it is believed that Bidwill contracted COVID-19 while traveling and spending time on the East Coast.

    The Arizona Republic reported that Bidwill is hospitalized in Rhode Island.

    The Cardinals said Bidwill hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staffers because he has been working remotely.

    Earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals made a $1 million donation to Arizona's coronavirus relief fund.

    --Field Level Media

