Jan 25 (OPTA) - Championship fixtures for this week Tuesday, January 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Watford (1900) Bristol City v Huddersfield Town (1900) Wednesday, January 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Middlesbrough v Rotherham United (1900) Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Barnsley v Cardiff City (1900) Swansea City v Brentford (1900) Friday, January 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v AFC Bournemouth (2000) Saturday, January 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Middlesbrough (1230) Birmingham City v Coventry City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town (1500) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1500) Cardiff City v Millwall (1500) Derby County v Bristol City (1500) Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (1500) Nottingham Forest v Barnsley (1500) Rotherham United v Swansea City (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1500) Monday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Queens Park Rangers (1945)