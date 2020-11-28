Championship Standings

Nov 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 13 8 3 2 17 10 27 2 Bournemouth 13 7 5 1 21 11 26 ........................................... 3 Bristol City 13 7 3 3 16 11 24 4 Brentford 14 6 5 3 20 13 23 5 Swansea 13 6 5 2 15 8 23 6 Watford 13 6 5 2 15 10 23 ........................................... 7 Reading 13 7 2 4 20 17 23 8 Middlesbrough 13 5 6 2 12 6 21 9 Stoke 13 6 3 4 21 18 21 10 Millwall 13 4 7 2 12 10 19 11 Luton 13 5 4 4 11 13 19 12 Blackburn 13 5 3 5 25 15 18 13 QPR 14 4 5 5 16 20 17 14 Barnsley 13 4 4 5 14 14 16 15 Preston 13 5 1 7 16 17 16 16 Huddersfield 13 4 3 6 15 17 15 17 Birmingham 13 3 6 4 10 12 15 18 Cardiff 13 3 5 5 13 13 14 19 Rotherham 13 3 3 7 12 16 12 20 Nottm Forest 13 3 3 7 9 16 12 21 Coventry 13 3 3 7 13 23 12 ........................................... 22 Wycombe 13 2 3 8 6 19 9 23 Sheff Wed 13 3 4 6 7 12 7 24 Derby 13 1 3 9 5 20 6 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation