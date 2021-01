(Corrected the day in the second paragraph to Tuesday)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan cut nuclear power generation by about 1.4 gigawatts (GW) by 0743 GMT Tuesday and by 1.8 GW at hydropower stations, EDF data showed.

That represented around 4.3% of available production capacity on Tuesday morning, data from RTE and EDF showed. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)